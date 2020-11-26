Andhra Pradesh Group 1 Services Main Exam In December

APPSC group 1 services main exam in December 14-20.

The Andhra Pradesh group 1 services main exam will be held from December 14 to December 20, the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) had notified on October 29. The admit cards of the exam can be expected soon. Candidates who are eligible for the exam should check the official website of the Commission for updates regarding this.

The exam was initially scheduled from November 2 to 13.

As per the revised schedule, the exam for Telugu and English papers will be held on December 14 and 15, respectively.

The exams for Paper 1 to 5 will be held from December 16 to December 20, with one paper each day.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the result of the group 2 services main exam held on August 29-30, 2019.

The certificate verification will be held in the O/o A.P.P.S.C., New HODs Building, 2nd Floor, M.G. Road, Opp. Indira Gandhi Municipal stadium, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh-520010 on December 7, the APPSC has notified. "The schedule of Certificate verification is hosted on the Commission's website and individual call letters (Memo) will be sent to candidates separately," it has also said.

