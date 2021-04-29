Andhra Pradesh Group 1 Services Exam 2018 Interview Likely To Begin On June 14

APPSC group 1 services exam 2018 interview list has been released.

The interview round of the Andhra Pradesh Group 1 Services Exam 2018 is likely to begin on June 14, the state public service commission, APPSC, has notified. The Commission has released the list of candidates who have been found eligible for the interview based on the marks obtained by them in the main written exam which was held from December 14 to December 20.

APPSC Group 1 Services Exam 2018 Interview List

A total of 326 candidates have been selected for interview.

"In view of the existing pandemic situation, it is tentatively decided to hold interviews from June 14th onwards. However, the exact schedule and dates of Oral Test (interview) will be placed in the website of the Commission at a later date. Individual call letters also will be sent to candidates," APPSC has said.

"The candidates who are provisionally qualified for Oral Test (interview) are required to produce the original Certificates at the time of verification of documents on the same day of interview," it has added,

The exam was notified on December 31, 2018.

