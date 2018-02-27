APPSC Government Degree College Lecturer Recruitment 2016 Result Declared Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the final result for recruitment of Lecturers in Government Degree Colleges in A.P Collegiate Education Service.

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the final result for recruitment of Lecturers in Government Degree Colleges in A.P Collegiate Education Service. The recruitment process had begun in 2016. Based on the online exam held in June 2017 and Interview held in November 2017, the Commission has come up with the list of selected candidates provisionally selected for appointment to the post. The complete list for 16 subjects is available at the official website psc.ap.gov.in. For Commerce stream, the results are kept pending.



The result is available on the official website in the form of .pdf file. Candidates shall have to download it and check for their roll numbers.



Today APPSC released mark list for Group 1 Services main exam and interview. APPSC Group 1 Services Main exam result was declared in December 2017. The Commission had selected candidates in the ratio of 1:2 on the basis of the re exam held from 14 September 2016 till 24 September 2016. A total of 294 candidates were shortlisted for interview which was held in January-February 2018.





Meanwhile, for APTET 2017, the answer key is expected as 15605 candidates are yet to appear for the exam on 2 March 2018.Though the exam concluded on 15 February, 15605 candidates could not appear for the exam as exam conducting body, Commissioner of School Education (CSE) AP could not accommodate the candidates in the districts of their choices. Those candidates were allotted test centres at Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad. CSE AP has allowed such candidates to appear for the exam, at the centres of their choice, on 2 March 2018.



