Arunachal Pradesh Civil Services Main Exam On February 6, Registration Begins

APPSC Civil Services main exam will be held on February 6, 2021.

The Arunachal Pradesh Civil Services main exam will be held on February 6, 2021 and the detailed application forms for the exam has been released on its website. The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has opened the link for detailed application form. The option to edit the same will be open till December 15.

Candidates have been selected to the Civil Services main exam based on their result in the preliminary exam.

The admit card of the main exam will be released along with the time table around 3-4 weeks before the commencement of the exam, the Commission has mentioned in the notification.

A total of 79 vacancies will be filled through these exams.

The number of candidates to be admitted to the Main Examination is 12 times the number of vacancies announced in the various services and posts.

The next selection test will be interview which will carry a total of 275 marks.

The written part of the main exam will carry 1750 marks in total.

"The candidates will be interviewed by a Board who will have before them a record of his career. He will be asked questions on matters of general interest," APPSC has notified.

