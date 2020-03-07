Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Exam On May 17

The preliminary exam will be held at 17 centres.

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive (APPSCC) preliminary exam will be held on May 17. The exam will be one of the two selection processes for recruitment to the various categories of posts/ services of Government of Arunachal Pradesh. Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the main exam which is scheduled to be held from October 9 to October 17. The main exam would comprise a written exam and one interview.

The number of candidates to be admitted to the Main Examination will be about 12 times the number of vacancies announced in the various services and posts.

The preliminary exam will be held at 17 centres and the main exam will be held at Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission's examination hall.

Currently the Commission is accepting applications for the exam. Graduates between 21-32 years of age as on March 16 are eligible to apply for this year's exam. The upper age limit is relaxable for candidates belonging to reserved categories.

Candidates have to fill and submit the applications available online at the official website of the Commission. The last date for submission of application is March 16. Apply Online

Click here for more Jobs News