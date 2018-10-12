Women Scientist Scheme-B Registration Begins

Apply For Women Scientist Scheme-B At Onlinedst.gov.in

Online registration has begun for Women Scientist Scheme-B (WOS-B). Department of Science & Technology (DST) has invited application from women scientists and technology for utilize their scientific knowledge and temperament. The tenure of a project is for maximum of three years. Women having qualifications in science and technology areas in the age group of 27-57 years are eligible to apply. Research proposals can be submitted in Agriculture and Allied Sciences, Health Food and Nutrition and Engineering and Technology Development. Candidates can apply till November 5.

Under the Women Scientist Scheme-B, for PhD the fellowship amount is Rs 55000 per month, the total project cost not exceeding Rs 30 lakh. For MPhil, MTech candidates the fellowship amount is Rs 40,000.

Candidates shall have to apply at onlinedst.gov.in.

WOS-B under the Knowledge Involvement in Research Advancement through Nurturing (KIRAN) division specifically addresses challenges confronting women in realm of S&T who had a break in career by providing suitable opportunities to return to mainstream science. KIRAN division is actively involved in taking proactive measures, under the name CURIE (Consolidation of University Research for Innovation and Excellence in Women Universities) to develop state-of-the-art infrastructure in women universities in order to attract, train and retain promising girls students in S&T domain.

Click here for more Jobs News