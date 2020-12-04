Andhra Pradesh State Judicial Service: Civil Judge Recruitment Begins

AP High Court has invited application for Civil Judge recruitment.

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has invited applications for general recruitment to 68 posts of Civil Judge (Junior Division) in Andhra Pradesh State Judicial Service. Out of the total number of posts, 55 vacancies will be filled under direct recruitment and 13 vacancies will be filed by transfer. The last date for submission of applications is January 2, 2021.

The scale of pay of the post Civil Judge is Rs 27700 to Rs 44770.

For the direct recruitment, Advocates practicing for not less than 3 years as on December 3, 2020 are eligible. The age of the candidate should not be more than 35 years of age as on December 1. Details on the eligibility criteria can be found from the official website of Andhra Pradesh High Court.

For shortlisting candidates a screening test, which will be computer-based, will be held for 100 marks, the official notification reads. Candidates who secure 40% marks and above will be shortlisted for the next selection exam which will be a written test.

The written test will have questions from Civil Laws, Criminal Laws and will have a paper on English Translation Test.

Candidates who qualify the written exam will appear for interview.

