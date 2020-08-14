Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (AP SET) In December, Registration Begins

Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) will be held on December 6.

Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (AP SET) for selection and promotion of lecturers, assistant professors in universities and degree colleges will be held on December 6. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam can fill and submit the application forms available online till September 19. APSET is conducted by the Andhra University and this year it will be held at 8 regional centres: Vishakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Guntur, Nellore, Ananthapur, Tirupati, Kadapa and Kurnool. Candidates who have secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in Master's Degree from universities recognised by UGC are eligible to appear for APSET.

Candidates whose qualifying exams have been delayed can also apply for this exam. Regarding the eligibility of such candidates, the notification says, these candidates will be admitted provisionally and shall be considered eligible only after they complete their Master's Degree examination with at least 55% marks (50% marks in case of BC, SC, ST and PwD category candidates).

"Such candidates must complete their Masters degree or equivalent examination within two years from the date of SET result with required percentage of marks, failing which they shall be treated as disqualified," it adds.

Candidates who have qualified earlier in APSET or UGC NET are not eligible to apply in the same subject they qualified.

After the application submission deadline, candidates can register for the exam by depositing late fee.

AP SET 2020 Exam Details

Registration dates: August 14 to September 19

Date of exam: December 6

Admit card date: November 26

Application Fee: Rs 1200 (OC and EWS category candidates), Rs 1000 (BC-A,BC-B,BC-C,BC-D,BC-E category candidates), Rs 700 (SC, ST, PWD and Transgender candidates)

Age limit: There is no upper age limit for applying for this exam.

