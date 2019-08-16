A Central University, Tribal University For Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh will get one new Central University and a Tribal University

Andhra Pradesh will soon get a Central University and a Tribal University. The parliament recently passed the Central Universities (Amendment) Act 2019 which makes provision for a Central University and a Tribal University in Andhra Pradesh.

The Central University which will be established in Andhra Pradesh will have its 'territorial jurisdiction extending to the whole of the State of Andhra Pradesh'.

The Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh will also have territorial jurisdiction extending to the whole of Andhra Pradesh. The Tribal University will cater to the tribal centric higher education and research, including art, culture, and customs.

Apart from the new addition, there are 14 Central Universities - two each in Bihar, and Jammu and Kashmir, and one each in Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu.

Admission to courses offered at the Central Universities is through an entrance test - Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET).

