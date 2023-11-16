Andhra University Invites Applications For Post Of Assistant Professors, Check Details

Andhra University, Visakhapatnam has invited online applications for the post of regular Assistant Professors for various departments on direct recruitment basis. The vacancies are open for 85 posts of professors. Applications are also open for 1 post of Assistant Professor and 6 post of Associate Professor for the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe category.

The last date for submission of online application is 5 pm on November 20, 2023. While the hardcopy of applications along with the self-attested relevant documents is 5 pm on November 27, 2023.

Eligibility

An eminent scholar having a PhD degree in Applied Mathematics and published work of high quality is eligible for the post. The candidate must be actively engaged in research with evidence of published work with a minimum of 10 research publications. A minimum of total research score of 120.

The candidate must have a minimum of ten years of teaching experience in university/college as Assistant Professor/Associate Professor/Professor, and / or research experience at equivalent level at the University/National Level Institutions with evidence of having successfully guided doctoral candidate.

Fees

The registration fees of Rs 3,000 is required to be paid during the application process. Overseas citizens of India (OCIs) are required to be paid Rs 12,600.

The candidates are required to submit both online and offline applications. The online applications will be summarily rejected if the hard copy of it is not received with all the supporting documents evidencing the entries in the application.

The candidate has to take a print-out of the filled-in application and enclose all the self-attested supporting documents and send through registered post/speed post/courier to the following address on or before November 27, 2023 5.00 pm.

For further details candidates can visit the official website of Andhra University.