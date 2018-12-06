Allahabad High Court Begins Online Application For Class III, Class IV Cadre Posts

Allahabad High Court has advertised multiple vacancies under the Uttar Pradesh Civil Court Staff Centralized Recruitment 2018-19 in the Uttar Pradesh State District Courts subordinate to the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad. There are a total of 3,495 vacancies under various Class-III and Class-IV cadre posts. The application process began in the online mode today. The last date to apply for the recruitment is December 26, 2018.

Candidates may apply for more than one post code but they will have to apply and pay examination fee separately.

Post Code and Vacancy Details

Post code no. 1 - Stenographer Grade III - 412 vacancies

Post code no. 2 - Junior Assistant and Paid Apprentices - 1484 vacancies

Post code no. 3 - Drivers - 40 vacancies

Post code no. 4 - Group D posts - 1559 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria

For Stenographer Grade III post - Applicant should have completed Graduation with Diploma or Certificate in Stenography along with CCC Certificate issued by DOEACC Society.

For Junior Assistant and Paid Apprentices post - Applicant should have Intermediate with CCC Certificate issued by DOEACC society and 25/30 words per minutes for Hindi/English Typewriting on Computer.

For Driver post - Applicant should have completed High School and should have a Driving License to drive a four wheeler for a period not less than 3 years.

For Group D posts - Applicant should have passed Junior High School.

Note: All applicants are advised to read the official notification for detailed eligibility criteria before applying for the recruitment.

Application Process

Eligible candidates can apply for the Uttar Pradesh Civil Court Staff Centralized Recruitment 2018-19 through the Allahabad High Court official website. Candidates can also access the direct link for application here.

For posts under Post Code number 1 and 2, the candidates of General and OBC Category will have to pay Rs. 500 (bank charges extra) and candidates belonging to SC/ST category of Uttar Pradesh will have to pay Rs. 400 ( bank charges extra).

For posts mentioned under Post Code number 3 and 4, the candidates of General and OBC Category will have to pay Rs. 400 (bank charges extra) and candidates belonging to SC/ST category of Uttar Pradesh will have to pay Rs. 300 (bank charges extra).

