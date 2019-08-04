Air India Engineering Services Limited Notifies 355 Vacancies

Air India Recruitment 2019 For 355 Vacancies

Air India Engineering Services Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Air India Limited, has notified recruitment of Aircraft Technicians and Skilled Tradesmen. "AIESL invites applications from Indian Nationals fulfilling the requirements as on 01st August 2019 for the post of Aircraft Technicians (A&C and Avionics) & Skilled Tradesmen (Ancillary Trades) from the open market on Fixed Term Employment basis," reads the job notice. Candidates with required eligibility can apply at the official website of Air India at airindia.in.

Interview Dates

Interview for selection to the posts commences on August 26. The recruitment process is likely to conclude on September 24.

Candidates with ITI certificate in the concerned trade and two years of work experience are eligible for skilled tradesmen post. Candidates with one year experience in Aviation are also eligible to appear for the interview for this post.

For the Air Craft Technician post, candidates must have Aircraft Maintenance Engineer (AME) Diploma/ Certificate or Diploma in Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Tele-communication/ Radio/ Instrumentation engineering. Such candidates also need to have one year experience in aircraft maintenance in the concerned trade.

