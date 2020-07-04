AIIMS Rajkot Recruitment For Professor Posts Announced

AIIMS Rajkot recruitment for various professor posts has been announced

AIIMS Jodhpur, as the mentoring institute, has announced recruitment process for Professor, Additional professor, Associate professor, and Assistant Professor posts for AIIMS Rajkot. The application process will begin next week online.

There are three vacancies for Professor and Additional professor post, five vacancies for Associate Professor, and 12 vacancies for Assistant Professor. The number of vacancies is provisional and subject to variation.

The vacancies are available for medical and non-medical streams. Interested candidates can check eligibility criteria from the official AIIMS Jodhpur website.

The upper age limit for Professor and Additional Professor post is 58 years as on the last date of application. The upper age limit for Associate Professor and Assistant Professor is 50 years. Candidates in the OBC category are allowed a relaxation of three years, and candidates in the SC, ST, PwBD, and Government Servant category will be allowed a relaxation of five years on the upper age limit.

The application process will begin online on July 7 and conclude on August 5, 2020. The application fee is Rs. 3000 for General, OBC, and EWS categories, and Rs. 200 for SC, ST, PwBD, and women candidates.

Candidates will be shortlisted for interview process on the basis of their bio-data. The minimum cut off marks in the personal interview for selection to the faculty posts will be 60% for the EWS/UR, 55% for OBC and 50% for SC/ST/ PwBD category.

