AIIMS Nursing Officer Recruitment Test (NORCET) Result Declared

AIIMS NORCET result declared. The result is available at aiimsexams.org

AIIMS has declared the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) result. The exam also known as the NORCET was held on September 8. Candidates can check the AIIMS NORCET result from the official website.

Check AIIMS NORCET Result

Through AIIMS NORCET, a total of 3803 vacancies will be filled in AIIMS New Delhi and other AIIMS. No vacancies have been notified in AIIMS Telangana, AIIMS Bathinda and AIIMS Bhopal.

The qualifying marks in the exam is 50% for candidates belonging to UR or EWS categories, 45% for OBC category and 40% for SC and ST category.

"NORCET Rank will be used for direct recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer (Group B posts) in all AIIMS in the pay scale at the Level 07 in the Pay Matrix (pre-revised Pay Band-2 of Rs. 9300-34800 with Grade pay of Rs. 4600/-) or as revised from time to time, as per Advertisement Notification No. 106/2020 dated 05.08.2020," AIIMS has notified to candidates.

"The final selection from all qualified candidate will be made by online allocation.The detailed procedure & updated seat position for inviting application in respective Institute for seat allocation on the basis of NORCET Rank will be notified on the website www.aiimsexams.org. The candidates are required to regularly visit the website for updates," the notification adds.

