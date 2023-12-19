AIIMS Jammu Hiring For 129 Posts, Check Age Limit, Salary, Other Details

AIIMS Jammu Recruitment 2023: Eligible candidates can apply for the jobs at aiimsjammu.edu.in.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jammu, is inviting applications for the recruitment of senior residents or senior demonstrators across various departments. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 129 vacancies. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for these positions by visiting the official website, aiimsjammu.edu.in. The application process commenced on December 11, with a deadline for submitting forms until December 20.

Of the 129 vacancies, 50 are reserved for general category candidates, while the remaining ones are allocated to specific categories such as SC, ST, OBC, and EWS.

According to the notification, candidates are advised to fill out application forms carefully, as no modifications will be allowed in the name, date of birth, subject applied, category (SC/ST/OBC(NCL)/UR/PwBD/EWS status, etc.).

Age limit:

The maximum age limit for eligibility is 45 years as of December 20, 2023. Candidates in reserved categories are eligible for age relaxation. However, SC, ST, or OBC applicants applying for UR vacancies will be categorized under the general category.



Check the detailed notification here

Application process:

Go to the official website - aiimsjammu.edu.in.

Locate the 'Recruitment' tab and select 'Open Jobs' on the homepage.

In the list of available positions, find the notification for senior resident or senior demonstrator roles.

Click on the 'Click Here To Apply' link and complete the application process.

Provide accurate information in the online application form.

Before submission, make the necessary payment for the application fee.

Selection process:

The recruitment includes personal interviews scheduled from December 23 to December 27 at the Conference Room, AIIMS Jammu, Camp Office, GMC Doctor's Guest House, Maheshpura Chowk, AIIMS, Jammu, 180001. Applicants are directly invited for interviews without prior scrutiny of eligibility and must report at 9 am on the specified interview day.

Application charges:

Candidates falling under the general/OBC/EWS category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1000, while SC, ST, and PwBD candidates are exempted from any payment.

Pay scales:

For medical candidates: Rs 18,750 + 6600 (Grade Pay) + NPA plus other usual Allowances or revised pay scale as per 7th CPC as applicable. In the pay of Level 11 of Pay Matrix (Pre-revised pay Band-3 with the entry pay of Rs 67,700).

For non-medical candidates (MSc with PhD): Rs 56,100 in level 10 under 7th CPC plus other usual allowances.