New AIIMS In Assam To Generate Nearly 3,000 Employment Opportunities: Minister

AIIMS in Assam: New AIIMS to generate nearly 3,000 employment opportunities

The establishment of a new AIIMS in Assam, which is expected to be materalised by April 2021, would generate employment for nearly 3000 people in various faculty and non-faculty posts, said Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in the Lok Sabha while replying to the questions asked by M. Badruddin Ajmal, MP representing Dhubri, Assam.

To Mr Ajmal's question on the present status of construction of building of AIIMS in Assam, Ashwini Kumar Choubey replied the master plan and concept design for the project has been finalized. Construction agency has been appointed under EPC mode.

"The proposed institution shall have a hospital with capacity of 750 beds which will include emergency/ trauma beds, AYUSH beds, private beds and ICU Specialty & Super Specialty beds. In addition, there will be an administration block, AYUSH block, auditorium, night shelter, hostels and residential facilities," Mr Choubey added.

The Union Cabinet has approved setting up of a new AIIMS in Assam at a total cost of Rs 1123 Crores. As per the Cabinet approved timeline the project would be completed in 48 months from the date of approval of Cabinet i.e by April, 2021, the minister has said in his reply.

