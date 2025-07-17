1 Killed As Settlers Clash With Police After Assam Eviction Drive: Reports

At least one person was killed and another critically injured when settlers clashed with cops in the aftermath of an eviction drive in Assam's Goalpara district. Several cops have also been injured after the settlers protesting the eviction threw stones at the security personnel, according to reports. The Himanta Biswa Sarma government is yet to issue an official response on the matter.

Tension had gripped the area near the Paikan forest reserve in Goalpara after an eviction drive to remove settlers on Saturday. Police had sent a team to cordon off a part of the reserve forest -- an area of about 140 hectares -- where the eviction drive was carried out. The settlers, who were still camping in the area, attacked the cops with sticks and stones. Visuals show the settlers, armed with sticks, charging at the cops and throwing stones at them.

Several policemen were injured in the stone-pelting and they retaliated forcefully. One person was killed in the police action and another was critically injured. Some police personnel were also injured and have been hospitalised.

A massive force has been sent to the area to control the situation. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said action will be taken if the cops are stopped from performing their duty.

About 140 hectares of the Paikan Reserve Forest, spanning 711 hectares, had been encroached upon by settlers. Forest officials have earlier pointed out that these illegal settlements are a grave threat to the region's fragile ecosystem and elephant corridors.