Airports Authority Of India Announces Jobs For Diploma, 12th Pass Candidates

AAI Recruitment 2018 For 64 Junior Assistant Posts

Candidates with Diploma in Mechanical/ Automobile/ Fire can apply for Junior Assistant posts at Airports Authority of India (AAI). Recruitment to 64 vacancies available under the Fire Services will begin on November 5, 2018. Registration process will conclude on December 5, 2018. Upon selection, candidates will be appointed in the pay scale Rs 12500-28500. Candidates who have cleared class 12 (regular study) with 50% marks can also apply for the recruitment. Online registration can be done at the official website of AAI at aai.aero.

Applicants should also be in the age group of 18-30 years as on September 30, 2018.

Candidates should have valid heavy vehicle driving license or valid medium vehicle license issued at least one year before the date of advertisement.

'Due weightage will be given to a candidates possessing: computer science as subject at 12th class level, NCC 'B' certificate, relevant experience in an aviation/ regular/ industrial fire service, basic fire fighting training course from AAI fire training establishment, sub fire officer course from National Fire Service College, Nagpur.

In addition to this, candidates should also satisfy the physical standards as set by the recruiting body.

IB Security Assistant/ Executive Recruitment: Online Registration Ends Next Week

RRB ALP, Technician Result 2018 Out: What's Next?

Click here for more Jobs News