92 IPS Probationers, Including 12 Women, Pass Out From National Police Academy

92 IPS Probationers Pass Out From National Police Academy

Ninety-two Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers, including 12 women, passed out from the Sardar Vallabhai Patel National Police Academy here on Saturday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the 70th passing out parade on the Academy premises.

Attended the ‘Dikshant Parade' of IPS Probationers at the prestigious Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad.



I am sure that these officers will do their best to serve our nation and to uphold the dignity of Indian Police Service.



Best wishes to everyone. pic.twitter.com/T7EUfdfkTI — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 24, 2019

The probationers included 57 engineering graduates and 11 medicos, while seven hold a Masters degree in business administration.

Besides the 92 IPS probationers, six officers from the Royal Bhutan Police and five from Nepal Police also passed out of the Academy.

Academy Director Abhay said the probationers completed 42 weeks of first phase training, 28 weeks of district practical training, four weeks of attachment and 13 weeks of phase-2 training.

Most of the probationers come from ordinary backgrounds. Gaush Alam of Delhi, allotted to the Telangana cadre, received the Prime Minister's Baton and the Home Ministry's Revolver for best all round probationer.

Gaush Alam also received the Mehta Cup for studies and the BSF trophy for proficiency in outdoor subjects.

Originally hailing from Gaya district in Bihar, Mr Alam was brought up in Delhi. His father was a Subedar in the Army and died when he was very young.

A mechanical engineer from IIT-Bombay, Mr Alam also worked in a multi-national company before appearing for UPSC exam.

Richa Tomar of Uttar Pradesh received the 1973 IPS batch trophy for the best all round lady probationer. Daughter of a farmer from Uttar Pradesh, she has been allotted to Rajasthan.

Richa, mother of a two-and-a-half-year-old son, is the fourth of the six children, and her husband is an Assistant Commissioner of Police in Delhi.

Krishna Khadka of Nepal Police received thw IPS Association Sword of Honour for best outdoor probationer.

Among the passing out IPS probationers, 14 have been allotted to Uttar Pradesh, while eight to West Bengal and seven to Maharashtra. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been allotted three probationers each. One each has been allotted to Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Tripura.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.