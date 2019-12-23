2010-2019: A Decade Of Many Firsts In Government's Recruitment Process

The decade saw the biggest recruiters of country undergo drastic changes to expedite selection process.

The decade saw the biggest recruiters of the country, including the UPSC, SSC and Indian Railways, undergo drastic changes to expedite the selection process to fill the gap in the workforce that the government depends upon. Many changes like inclusion of online application system was adopted and implemented, gradually, through these years to speed up the hiring process and make it error free.

The Firsts The Decade Saw In Job Sector

Complete Online Application System

To expedite the application process, every government organization, barring few, has adopted online application submission process, wherein candidates have to fill and submit the application process on the official website. In the process candidates can also deposit the application fee online through an online gateway which is offered registered with a bank. This reduces the postal logistics and also minimizes delays.

Introduction Of Computer Based Exam

Though it had already begun for few exams before 2010, computer based exams were adopted for every exam in this decade. To this date, the prevalence of pen-paper exam is the same as it was for computer based exams in the last decade. Admit cards for the exam is also distributed to candidates, online.

Making Answer Keys Available To Candidates

Only few years back, recruiting organisations started the trend where candidates were allowed to see the answer key before the results. The best part of this initiative, which was started to ensure transparency in the exam, was to allow candidates to raise objections to the official answer key by paying a certain amount of fees. The recruiting body sets an expert committee to check the objections raised by candidates and decide the outcome.

Milestones In Job Sector This Decade

IBPS is undoubtedly the biggest milestone of this decade in recruitment sector. The banking personnel selection body caters to the recruitment, promotion, admission test, certification project among other responsibilities on behalf of the nationalized banks. IBPS, which is currently conducting the selection of the ninth edition of PO and clerk recruitment, sees more than 1 crore registrations every year. IBPS was given the onus to conduct recruitment for regional rural banks or the grameen banks in 2013.

The national transporter, Indian Railways, announced lakhs of jobs this decade for graduates, 10+2 pass and matric pass candidates. The job activity of the railways is handled by the railway recruitment boards or the RRBs. Formed in 1942 as the railway service commissions, the RRBs, currently 21 in number, added two new boards at Bilaspur and Siliguri in 2008 and 2009 respectively.

UPSC and SSC conduct civil services exam and CGL among others, respectively. Though the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) faced a major setback in 2017 due to paper leaks, other exams are said to have been smoothly conducted.

Click here for more Jobs News