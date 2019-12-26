Health 2019: From Fad Diets To Eating Local And Seasonal, Top Lifestyle Trends That Caught Attention Of Weight Watchers In The Past Decade

Weight loss diets have become more sustainable in the past decade

When asked nutritionists and health experts about trends of the past decade, they feel that diet is increasingly being used as a tool for achieving weight loss, good health and overall well-being. The past decade has also been one in which diseases like obesity, diabetes and even high blood pressure became a public health problem. And, weight loss is the one effective tool to prevent these conditions and treat them effectively. The need to lose weight to become fitter and be disease-free has given birth to a number of diets like keto diet, paleo diet, atkins diet and low-carb diet.

While these diets have been found to be effective for offering quick weight loss benefits, they also come with side effects like nutritional deficiencies, increased cravings, irritation, mood swings, etc. Health experts and nutritionists like Luke Coutinho and Rujuta Diwekar have addressed these concerns and side effects of weight loss diets.

If you have been following the likes of Luke and Rujuta, you would know that they promote of a more holistic way of eating and living. Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho believes in consumption of a healthy, balanced diet along with regular exercise, yoga and meditation-for treatment and prevention of cancer, diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, etc. Mumbai-based nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, on the other hand, believes in eating according to local, seasonal and cultural traditions.

Both Rujuta and Luke have massive following on social media. In 2018, Rujuta ran a 12-week fitness project. This program helped over 1 lakh people transform themselves to be thinner and healthier, she mentioned in her social media posts.

Luke has been promoting fasting, not just as part of diet, but as part of lifestyle as well. Dry fasting, intermittent fasting and social media fasting have helped thousands of people feel better mentally and physically, as he has shared on Instagram and Facebook.

Lifestyle trends that gained popularity in the past decade

The past decade also saw a shift to Ayurvedic style of eating. According to nutritionist Rupali Datta, Ayurvedic diet had all the answers we're looking for. The diet suits availability of seasons, foods and regions of the country.

Following are some more lifestyle trends that gained popularity in the past decade

1. Eating local, seasonal and cultural

Rujuta Diwekar is of the belief that as far as you are eating food that is grown in your area (local), is in season and is in sync with your culture and traditions, then both your health and weight can be optimum. Eating local offers the benefit of fresh produce; eating seasonal is environment-friendly and farmer-friendly, and reduces consumption of harmful pesticides; eating according to your culture and traditions is a reassurance that eating what your parents, grandparents and great grandparents grew up eating is most likely to work in your favour.

2. Stress negates effects of a good diet and regular exercise

Rising incidence of mental health issues in the past decade has made it imperative to talk about stress. If you are chronically stressed, then your diet and exercise will not work as effectively as they should. Even losing weight becomes downright difficult if you are stressed. "Not every stressful situations needs to be reacted to," says Luke, who believes that there is a need to change your attitude towards stress. Yoga, meditation, listening to music, reconnecting with nature and other stress-management strategies can help you get relief from chronic stress.

3. Chose sugar over biscuits with tea

If you love having your daily cup(s) of masala chai with two biscuits, then this one is especially for you. A common practice among people with diabetes is to have tea with two biscuits, but no sugar and this is exactly what you should not be doing. "According to World Health Organisation and other global organisations for diabetes, 6-9 tsp of sugar in a day is fine. Instead of avoiding sugar, people should avoid invisible sugar sources in the form of breakfast cereals, fruit juices, biscuits, etc," says Rujuta.

4. Say no to foods/beverages that come in a packet

In her videos and posts, Rujuta has categorically mentioned that anything that comes in a packet must be off the table if you want a healthy weight and good health. Snack healthy with makhanas, peanuts, roasted chanas, nuts and seeds. Chips, biscuits, instant noodles and frozen foods (amongst others) are your worst enemies if you are trying to lose weight. Similar is the case with beverages. Opt for plain water, lemon water, sugarcane juice, bel sherbet, etc over aerated drinks and energy drinks. Processed and packaged foods are prepared with added flavours, sugar and preservatives. While they offer you convenience in a busy and packed life, they can wreak havoc on your health and worsen blood pressure, heart health and diabetes.

5. Practice fasting

If lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho is to be believed, then the coming years are going to be all about fasting and detox. Whether it is social media fasting, or the doing the traditional fast which involves refraining from eating, you need to include fasting in your routine. Speaking of intermittent fasting, this kind of eating plan can help you get in sync with circadian rhythm, as Luke explains. Other benefits of this fasting including promoting better sleep, aiding weight loss and even reversing type 2 diabetes. Social media fasting, on the other hand, can give your mind a break and help in reducing the stress you feel from constantly seeing other people's lives and accomplishments.

6. Meal prepping

The importance of meal prepping cannot be stressed enough. In her 12-week fitness project, Rujuta mentions that before leaving from home every day, you should plan at least 3 meals of the day. Meal prepping is referred to meal planning. This is one lifestyle trend that has gained popularity in the past decade and will continue to be popular and change people's lives in 2020 and the coming years. Take out one day in the week where you create a chart of all your meals in the coming week. Buy vegetables, masalas and other groceries accordingly. And every day before leaving home, put in place 3 meals (breakfast, lunch and snacks) that you are going to have the whole day. The ideal thing to do is include lots of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, dairy, nuts, seeds, fatty fish, etc in your diet. Intake of protein, carbs, fats and fibre must be done in a balanced and holistic way. Meal prepping can prevent overeating and eating from outside. It is only one way to ensure a good intake of nutrients on a daily basis.

7. Practice portion control

Nutritionists and health experts are now moving from restrictive diets to diets that are more inclusive and holistic in nature. You don't need to avoid fats or carbs to get fitter and thinner. You can eat good fats and healthy carbs, and even homemade sweets. The key is to practice portion control. Even when you're indulging, take care of the portion size. Eat everything that is in season, from aloo paranthas to aloo puri, laddoos and ghee. Just don't go overboard with the portion size.

Here's an interesting way to calculate how much you need to eat, as per Rujuta's mental meal map:

STEP 1: Visualise how much you would like to eat

STEP 2: Serve half the portion of the amount that you have visualised to eat in STEP 1.

STEP 3: Take double the time to eat the meal you served in STEP 2.

STEP 4: In case still hungry, start again from STEP 1.

This 2020 and the new decade that is beginning with it, let's pledge towards getting fitter, healthier and disease-free with the help of most natural and sustainable ways. Here's wishing everyone a very Happy New Year 2020!

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)

(Rupali Datta is a Clinical Nutritionist based in Delhi)

