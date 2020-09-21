1.03 Crore Job Seekers Registered On National Career Service Portal: Government

The total number of active jobseekers registered on NCS portal is 1.03 crore.

The total number of active jobseekers registered on National Career Service (NCS) portal is 1.03 crore, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday. Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Santosh Kumar Gangwar, in his reply to questions asked on the number of job seekers and those employed through the NCS portal, said that a total of 78.09 lakh vacancies have been mobilized on the portal till September 16, 2020.

Replying to a question on what are the other steps taken by government to provide increased access to the youth for vast variety of employment opportunities across the country, Mr Gangwar said through the NCS portal the government is providing variety of employment related services like job matching, career counselling, vocational guidance, information on skill development courses, apprenticeship, internships etc.

"The NCS portal is supported by a dedicated helpline (multi-lingual) for assisting users. These services are available free of cost," he said.

He also said that the National Career Service (NCS) Project also includes establishment of model career centres in collaboration with states and other institutions to deliver employment related services to maximise the reach of NCS. "The Ministry gives one time grant-in-aid to the state government for establishing the model career centres which organise job fairs, mobilise employers and provide career counselling at district level," he said.

In Maharashtra, Mr Gangwar said 5 Model Career Centres have been established at Yavatmal, NIELIT Aurangabad, CII Mumbai, Thane and Osmanabad.

