Government Job Portal, NCS, Offers Candidates To Create Video Profiles

Government's job portal, National Career Service (NCS), has started a new functionality where candidates can upload their video profiles. This facility was launched by NCS last month in collaboration with HireMee. Prior to this, candidates filled the online forms that asked details of their qualification and work experience.

"This functionality will help the jobseekers to showcase their ability to recruiters using short video clips as videos increase the chances of getting shortlisted by recruiters," NCS has said.

Candidates can login to their account and go to the "Video Profile" option in the left panel of jobseeker's dashboard and then go to the video creation platform.

Three videos, 20 seconds each, can be created on "About Myself, My Skills and Area of Interest".

"The videos will only be shown to employers if the video on "About myself" and any one of the video among "My Skills" or "Area of Interest" are approved. Hence, it is suggested that jobseekers create all the 3 videos," NCS has said.

Employers can assess the video profiles as part of candidates' profile through the Employer User Account.

In addition to this, NCS has also added videos having detailed information on various career sectors and the jobs they offer.

It has also introduced a new feature "Participate from Home/Online Trainings" where candidates can apply for work from home Jobs, participate in digital job fairs and events, and access reference guide to online trainings by various departments, from home itself.

