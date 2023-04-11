National Career Service Portal Lists 35.7 Lakh Vacancies In 2022-23: Centre

NCS portal has registered the highest vacancies during 2022-23 since its launch in July 2015.

As many as 35.7 lakh vacancies were registered on National Career Service (NCS) in 2022-23, which is a record so far, the Labour ministry said today.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment is implementing the National Career Service (NCS) Project as a Mission Mode Project for the transformation of the National Employment Service to provide a variety of employment-related services like job matching, career counselling, vocational guidance, information on skill development courses, internships etc.

The services under NCS are available online, which was dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister in 2015.

NCS portal has registered the highest vacancies during 2022-23 since its launch in July 2015, a labour ministry statement said.

Around 35.7 lakh vacancies have been reported by employers on NCS during 2022-23 compared to around 13 lakh vacancies in 2021-22.

The reporting of vacancies on NCS in 2022-23 has shown an increase of 175 per cent over 2021-22.

Further, 2022-23 also witnessed the highest active vacancies count of more than 5.3 lakh on October 30, 2022.

The increase in vacancy posting on NCS has been observed across all sectors. The finance and insurance sector has shown phenomenal growth of more than 800 per cent and registered 20.8 lakh vacancies during 2022-23 compared to 2.2 lakh vacancies in 2021-22.

The vacancies in the operations and support sector have also registered a growth of 400 per cent, with 3.75 lakh vacancies reported in 2022-23 against 76 thousand in 2021-22.

The vacancies in other sectors -- Hotels, Food Service and Catering, Manufacturing, Health and Education, among others, also significantly increased during 2022-23 over the previous year.

During 2022-23, the NCS portal has also achieved a milestone of registering more than 1 million employers since its launch. Out of the total registered employers, more than 8 lakhs employers were registered in 2022-23.

The maximum registrations of employers were from the service sector (6.5 lakh), followed by the manufacturing sector.

All the services available on the NCS portal are free of cost for all stakeholders, including jobseekers, employers, training providers and placement organisations.

