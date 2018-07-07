16 Injured After 2 Buses Collide Head-On In Jammu And Kashmir's Reasi

Sixteen were injured in the accident and were shifted to a hospital (Representational Image)

Sixteen people were injured today when two private mini-buses collided head-on in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police officer said.



The vehicles, which were coming from opposite directions, collided near Kundherdhan in Chassana area of the district, the officer said.



The officer said that sixteen were injured in the accident and were shifted to a hospital.





Condition of both the drivers and a woman was stated to be "serious", the officer said, adding that they were shifted to the district hospital in Rajouri for treatment.