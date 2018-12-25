Jammu Records Seasons Coldest Day, Temperature Dips To 4.1 Degrees

Banihal, was the coldest recorded place in the region with a low of minus 3.3 degrees Celsius

Jammu | | Updated: December 25, 2018 17:21 IST
Earlier on December 17, Jammu had recorded a low of 4.4 degrees Celsius


Jammu: 

Residents of Jammu woke up to a chilly morning Tuesday as the night temperature dipped to 4.1 degrees Celsius - the season's lowest so far.

Earlier on December 17, the city of temples had recorded a low of 4.4 degrees Celsius.

The upward trend in the mercury marked a dip on Monday when the night temperature settled at 5.3 degrees Celsius, down from the previous night's 6.7 degrees Celsius, a Meteorological department (Met) spokesperson said.

The night temperature is on a decline across the Jammu region, with the minimum temperature in Banihal and Batote, along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, and Bhaderwah, in Doda district, slipping to sub-zero levels, he said.

Banihal, the gateway to Kashmir, was the coldest recorded place in the region with a low of minus 3.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Bhaderwah at minus 2.2 degrees Celsius and Batote at minus 2 degrees Celsius, the spokesman said.

He said Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the famous cave shrine of Vaishno Devi in Reasi district, recorded a low of 5 degrees Celsius, down from 6 degrees Celsius the previous night.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

