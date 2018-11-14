Jammu Man Arrested For Killing Daughter's Boyfriend

The suspect was rounded up by SIT and he confessed to the crime (Representational)

A man from Gangyal in Jammu has been arrested for allegedly killing his daughter's boyfriend, police said Wednesday.

Dalbir Singh alias Sunny, a resident of Babliana Tehsil in Jammu, was found dead on the Samba-Sumb Link roadside near Talot Yard on October 11, following which a special investigation team was formed to investigate the case, a police spokesman said.

He said Singh was found with a polythene bag wrapped around his head and stab marks on the neck.

"During the course of the investigation, the SIT triangulated the location of the deceased to the house of one Ajay Kumar Gupta in Gangyal, Jammu. His mobile phone was switched off there," the spokesman said.

The suspect was rounded up by SIT and he confessed to the crime, the official said.

Quoting the confessional statement of the accused, the spokesman said Singh was allegedly in a romantic relationship with Gupta's daughter.

"Gupta and his family members called Singh to their residence. They attacked him with an iron rod, inflicted fatal injuries on his head due to which he fell unconscious. Then they inflicted multiple stab wounds on the neck," he said.