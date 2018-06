Jammu city also recorded the hottest night this year at 31.4 on Sunday. (PTI)

At 40 degrees Celsius, Jammu city on Monday recorded the hottest day of the year. "This is the highest recorded this year so far," an official of the Met department said. "Similarly, the maximum temperature was 34.4 degrees Celsius in Srinagar today and yesterday it was 35 degrees Celsius," it added.The weather office said that Jammu city also recorded the hottest night this year at 31.4 on Sunday. Sonam Lotus, director of the Met department, said, "When the maximum temperature is more than 4 degrees above the normal in the hilly areas, we declare a heat wave in those areas. In Kashmir, it has gone up by 6 and 8 degrees in all recording stations of the Valley."Ms Lotus said similar weather conditions will continue for three to four days.