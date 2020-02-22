9 killed, 5 Injured As Car Plunges Into Gorge In J&K's Kathua

The people informed the police about the mishap. (Representational)

At least 9 people were killed and five others were seriously injured after the vehicle in which they were travelling fell into a gorge in Malhar region of Kathua district on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) OP Bhagat said that the vehicle -- a Tata Sumo car -- was on way to Malhar from Billawar when the incident occurred.

The local people informed the police about the mishap after which a rescue operation was launched.

The rescue team took the injured persons and bodies to the Sub-District Hospital in Billawer. The injured people were further referred to the Government Medical College, Jammu.

