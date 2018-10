Preliminary investigation found that the man slipped while heading for his residence last evening. (File)

A 55-year-old man died after falling from a hillock in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said today.

Dhani Ram, a resident of Gari village, was found dead in Thakrakote area of the district, a police spokesman said.

He said preliminary investigation found that the deceased slipped while heading for his residence yesterday evening.