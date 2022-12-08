Woman, Her Brothers Killed After Bus Rams Into Their Bike In Jaipur: Cops

A woman and her two brothers were killed when a private bus hit their bike. (Representational)

A woman and her two brothers were killed on Thursday when a private bus hit their bike in Jobner areain Jaipur, police said.

The accident took place at the Jobner bus stand, killing all three siblings, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Lekhraj said.

He said the Pappu, 45, his brother Banwari, 25, and sister Bali Devi, 30, were travelling to Nagaur to attend a wedding ceremony when they met with the accident.

The ASI said the relatives of the victims and co-villagers are in talks with the administration and police officials regarding compensation and other demands on behalf of the family members of those who died in the accident.

