Video: Jaipur Man Detained For Assigning 'Price Tags' To Women Tourists

Jaipur/New Delhi:
The Rajasthan man posted several offensive videos on his Instagram
A Rajasthan man was detained yesterday for allegedly harassing women tourists and sharing their videos on social media, the police said.
He posted several offensive videos on his Instagram account, causing widespread outrage.
In one video, Guru was seen making derogatory remarks and assigning "rate tags" to the women tourists near Amer Fort in Jaipur. "She is available for Rs 150, she is for Rs 200, you can get her for Rs 500 and this one is for Rs 300," Guru is heard saying.
Unaware of the situation, the women continued to wave at the camera.
As the video went viral on social media, several X users tagged the Jaipur Police. Responding to the posts, the police said they have detained the man and the case is being investigated.
It was found that the man forcibly made the tourists buy stuff from his shop at Amer Market in Jaipur, the police said.