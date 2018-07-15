Tiger Skin, 33 Lion Nails Seized From Shirdi: Rajasthan Police

Police in Jaipur seized a tiger's skin, 33 lion nails from Maharashtra's Shirdi (Representational)

The Jaipur police has seized a tiger's skin, 33 lion nails and 12 fake silver coins from a house in Maharashtra's Shirdi town, an official said today.

Acting on a tip-off received from two suspected smugglers who were arrested in Jaipur on July 11, the police raided the house, DCP (north) Satyendra Singh said.

Vikki Rajesh Bhosle and Ravi Gajanand Panwar used to sell rudraksha and semi-precious stones on a footpath near the famous Sai Baba Mandir in Shirdi while also arranging lion nails and other items on the side according to demand, he said.

"During interrogation, the smugglers revealed that they used to poach big cats with the help of tribal people. In lieu of their help in poaching, the accused used to give food grains, oil and other items to the them," Mr Singh said.