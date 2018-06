Sushil collapsed on Friday during the run and was immediately rushed to SMS Hospital (Representational)

A head constable of the Jaipur police died while competing in a race for promotion to the rank of assistant sub-inspector (ASI).The deceased policeman has been identified as Sushil.He collapsed on Friday during the run and was immediately rushed to SMS Hospital where doctors declared him dead. The run was organised near Jal Mahal area on Amer Road.