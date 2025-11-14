Rajasthan Bypoll: Congress Leads In Anta Constituency With Early Vote Advantage

Congress candidate Pramod Jain Bhaya was leading with a margin of 614 votes after two rounds of counting in the Anta assembly constituency in Rajasthan's Baran district. Independent candidate Naresh Meena was trailing, while the BJP candidate, Morpal Saman, was in the third position.

The counting will be held in 20 rounds, according to officials.The postal ballots were being counted first, followed by votes cast through the electronic voting machines.

The result is expected by Friday afternoon. A total of 15 candidates are in the fray for the seat. The constituency recorded a voter turnout of 80.21 per cent during the polling held on November 11.