Man Flung 30 Feet As Speeding Audi Rams Bike At Intersection In Jaipur

A man in Jaipur is critically injured after a speeding Audi rammed his bike at a traffic signal in Jaipur this morning. This is the second accident at the same crossing this week.

In a CCTV footage, the speeding car can be seen hitting the biker at the crossing near the city's JDA circle.The biker is flung about 30 feet in the air after the car rams him. Traffic continues to move after the accident.

The driver of the Audi, Siddharth, later took the injured man, Abhay Chand, to a nearby hospital. Abhay Chand is in a critical condition; he has admitted to an ICU.

Earlier this week, two people were killed when a car came crashing into the vehicles waiting at the same traffic signal.

On Tuesday, hours before the office traffic clogged the roads of Jaipur, a speeding white car drove into the cars and two-wheelers near the city's JDA circle.

The two men killed in the accident, identified as Puneet and Vivek Parashar, were both brothers returning home from work. Six people were also injured in the accident.

The man, who was driving the car, was identified as Virendra Jain, police said. He was arrested soon after the accident and was charged with causing death by negligence, a police officer said.

