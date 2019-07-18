Speeding Car Rams Vehicles At Jaipur Traffic Signal, 2 Brothers Dead

CCTV footage shows two people who were on a motorcycle, flung several metres away from their bike.

A usual Tuesday afternoon at a busy Jaipur crossing turned into a gory scene within seconds, after a car came crashing into the vehicles waiting at the traffic signal. Hours before the office traffic clogged the roads of Jaipur, a white car driving at great speed drove into the cars and two-wheelers near the city's JDA circle.

Two people died on the spot and six others were injured the accident which took place at around 4:30 in the afternoon. The two men killed in the accident, identified as Puneet and Vivek Parashar, were both brothers returning home from work.

CCTV footage of the incident shows two people who were on a motorcycle, thrown several metres high into the air, and falling about 60 feet from where their bike was standing.

As the traffic light changes to green, the vehicles start moving, as seen in video shot by an eye-witness. Some people near the accident spot can be seen rushing towards the victims, making their way through the mangled two-wheelers and damaged cars. Soon an ambulance arrives, taking those injured to a hospital. Traffic police officers aided in clearing the area, helping emergency services and redirecting traffic.

The car in the middle of the chaos was driven by a man identified as Virendra Jain, police said. He was arrested soon after the accident and has been charged with causing death by negligence, a police officer said. He reportedly told police that the car accelerated suddenly when he tried to brake but instead, stepped on the accelerator.

