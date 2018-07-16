Man Dies, Another Injured As Iron Railings Pierce Through Car In Jaipur

The car hit the road divider, and the iron railings went through the vehicle. (Representational)

A man was killed and another injured critically after iron railings at a road divider pierced his body following an accident in Sodala area in Jaipur, the police said today.

The incident occurred near Purani Chungi on the Ajmer road when a speeding car lost control and hit the road divider. The impact of the collision was such that iron railings at the road divider pierced the car.

"One of the angles also pierced the body of Dilip from near his abdomen. It took almost one and a half hours to cut the angle," SHO of Sodala Police Station Ramavtar Singh Takhar said.

"Sagarmal died on the spot while Dilip is admitted to SMS Hospital," he said.