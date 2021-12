The man's identity is yet to be ascertained, the police said (Representational)

A man died after falling from the second floor of a shopping mall in Jaipur today, the police said.

The man landed on a girl, who has been admitted to the hospital with injuries, they said.

It is not clear whether it was an accident or suicide, the police said, adding, CCTV footage is being examined.

The man's identity is yet to be ascertained, they said. The mall was brimming with people out to celebrate Christmas.