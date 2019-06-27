Man Arrested For Raping, Blackmailing 17-Year-Old Niece In Jaipur

Based on a complaint by the girl's father, a case was registered against the man. (Representational)

A man was arrested today for allegedly raping his 17-year-old niece in Pratap Nagar area in Jaipur, the police said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's father, a case was registered against Ravi Sharma under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and provisions of the POCSO Act, Pratap Nagar police station in-charge Sanjay Sharma said.

The accused was blackmailing the girl on the basis of a video clip and had demanded money from her, he said.

A probe into the matter is underway, he added.

