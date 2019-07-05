Mobile Internet Service Suspension Extended In Jaipur Over Minor Rape

Jaipur, Rajasthan: The survivor is undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital (Representational)

Jaipur's district administration extended till Saturday 10 am the suspension of mobile internet services in 13 police station areas of the city after a seven-year-old girl was raped, an official said.

Internet services were suspended to stop rumours from spreading on social networking sites after the kidnapping and rape of the minor girl by a man in Jaipur's Shastri Nagar area on Monday. The incident had led to tension in the area.

Mobile internet services will remain suspended till 10 am on Saturday considering the law and order situation in 13 police station areas of the city, Divisional Commissioner KC Verma said in an order on Friday.

The temporary suspension is effective in areas including Ramganj, Galta Gate, Manak Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Brahampuri, Nahargarh, Kotwali, Sanjay Circle, Shastri Nagar, Bhatta Basti, Lal Kothi, Adarsh Nagar and Sadar police station areas.

Additional police force has been deployed in the areas to maintain law and order.

The survivor is undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital.

"Police teams are on work to nab the accused. Several persons are being interrogated. No one has been detained so far," Superintendent of Police (North) Manoj Kumar said.

