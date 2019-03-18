Jaipur Man Kills Wife With Scissors, Then Jumps To Death In Well: Police

The police have registered a case and sent their bodies for post-mortem. (Representational)

A 27-year-old man in Jaipur allegedly stabbed his wife to death with a pair of scissors before jumping to his death in a well today, police said.

The couple, married since 2011 and parents to two children had frequent arguments. Police said the man was mentally unstable.

They have been identified as Suresh and Pushpa Prajapati.

The police have registered a case and sent their bodies for post-mortem.

