In Jaipur, Differently-Abled Models Take To Stage The special models took to the stage to participate in the four-round fashion show based on different categories.

21 Shares EMAIL PRINT A differently-abled model walks down the ramp with a co-model. Jaipur: A number of differently-abled people on Sunday walked down the ramp in Jaipur as they participated in a fashion show exclusively organised for them in the state capital.



The special models took to the stage to participate in the four-round fashion show based on different categories - with calipers, wheelchairs, crutches and artificial limbs and each round had 10 participants walking down the ramp.



Actress and Bharatnatyam performer Sudha Chandran attended the event to cheer the participants organised by the Udaipur-based Narayan Seva Sansthan, which works for the specially-abled and lesser privileged individuals.



"Someone with a disability should not be ignored. I am inspired and touched by the performance of the participants in the show," Ms Chandran, who had lost a leg in an accident, said.



Prashant Agarwal, President of the Narayan Seva Sansthan, said the journey for the participants from learning skills on sewing machine to apparel designing and further showcasing their designs with full confidence on the ramp has not been easy.



"This could happen due to their courage and confidence," he said.



