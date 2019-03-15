Probe Agency Seizes Foreign, Indian Notes Worth Rs 1.83 Crore In Jaipur

ED said it seized currencies worth Rs 1.83 crore from a Jaipur-based currency operator. (FILE PHOTO)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has busted an illegal foreign currency transaction racket with the seizure of Indian and foreign currencies worth Rs 1.83 crore from a Jaipur-based currency operator.

"Harish Bhatija of Harish Forex (P) Ltd., Jaipur is authorised by the RBI for legal purchase and sale of foreign currency, but in the garb of this authorisation, the owner was running a racket of illegal collection of foreign currency," the agency said in a statement.

It said officials of the agency's Jaipur zonal unit found that illegally collected or acquired foreign currencies were being "sent to other cities like Ahmedabad, Mumbai among others by Bhatija with the help of his employee Kamal Bhandari".

It was found, the agency said, that the courier used to take such illegally collected foreign currencies to various cities using public bus or train.

Mr Bhandari was arrested on Thursday in Jaipur with currencies of 11 countries, including USD and Euro, worth Rs 60 lakh and subsequently the office and home of Mr Bhatija were searched that led to the recovery of foreign currencies worth Rs 33 lakh and Indian currency of Rs 90 lakh.

The total value of the currencies seized is Rs 1.83 crore and a case under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FMA) has been filed, it said.

"Incriminating documents and electronic devices reflecting illegal dealings in foreign exchange were also recovered and seized during the course of searches," the agency said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.