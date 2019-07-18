Doctor Kills Self After She Was Allegedly Harassed By Seniors In Jaipur

The body has been sent for postmortem and the report is awaited.

A 24-year-old resident doctor, who was interning at the SMS Hospital in Jaipur, killed herself on Wednesday after she was allegedly harassed by her seniors.

Sakshi, a first-year post graduate gynecology student from Fazilka district of Punjab, was interning at the Mahila Chikitsalay (women's hospital) that comes under the SMS Medical College and Hospital.

Her parents have alleged that she was being harassed by five of her seniors.

On Tuesday, she had a long conversation with her mother over the phone. She spoke to her mother about the work pressure at the hospital and about the alleged harassment by senior medical students, said police.

On Wednesday morning, when Sakshi missed her classes, her hostel room was checked and the police found her hanging from the ceiling fan.

The police have not found a suicide note but Sakshi's parents have filed a case of suicide in which they have named the five students.

The body has been sent for postmortem and the report is awaited.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.