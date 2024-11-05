32 Cases Filed For Phones Stolen During Diljeet Dosanjh's Jaipur Concert

Diljit Dosanjh's show, part of the 'Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024, was held in Sitapura on Sunday. (File)

Thirty-two FIRs were registered in connection to cases of stolen mobile phones during singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Jaipur, police said on Tuesday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Nandlal said the victims filed FIRs at Sanganer Sadar Police Station on Sunday and Monday. "The mobile phones are being tracked," he added.

Some fans even made a video and requested the singer to help them.

Dosanjh's show, part of the 'Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024,' was held at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Center (JECC) in Sitapura on Sunday.

