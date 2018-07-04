68 Minor Girls Rescued From Hotel In Rajasthan

The girls were rescued and further investigation is on. (Representational)

Sixty-eight minor girls were today rescued from a hotel by a join team of the police and the children welfare committee in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district, an official said.

The girls, aged between five and 16 years, hailing from Nepal, and India's Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh district, were rescued from the hotel, they said.

SP Rajsamand Manoj Kumar said acting on a tip-off, "we raided a hotel where the girls were being kept by 10 women for the last 15-20 days".

"The girls were rescued and further investigation is on," he told PTI.

The SP said it is a matter of investigation whether the girls belonged to the ashram of self-styled godman Daati Maharaj.

Member, Children Welfare Committee, Bhavna Paliwal said the women handlers could not give satisfactory answers when asked why the girls were being kept at the hotel.

The girls said that they were students of spirituality, she said. "We will now call their parents to inquire further into the matter. Police action has been initiated in the matter," Ms Paliwal said.