Who Was Vivek Taneja, 5 Facts About Indian-Origin Man Who Died In US

Vivek Taneja and an unknown man were involved in a verbal argument that turned physical. He died at a hospital five days after the incident.

Vivek Taneja died five days after the assault at the hospital on Wednesday.

New Delhi: An Indian-origin man died in the US, days after he was assaulted outside a restaurant in downtown Washington. Taneja was knocked to the ground and he hit his head on the pavement.

5 Facts About Vivek Taneja

  1. Vivek Taneja was the co-founder and president of Dynamo Technologies.

  2. According to the company's website, Taneja "led Dynamo's strategic, growth, and partnership initiatives".

  3. Vivek Taneja was 41 years old and lived in Alexandria in Virginia.

  4. He graduated from the George Mason University in Virginia.

  5. Vivek Taneja is survived by his wife and a daughter.



