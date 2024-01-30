Julian Faulkner - Man Who Hit Indian Student In US 50 Times On Head With Hammer

Julian Faulkner, a homeless man in US, seen attacking Indian student with a hammer

Julian Faulkner, a homeless man, brutally attacked and killed MBA student Vivek Saini in Lithonia, Georgia on January 16. The attack occurred at the Chevron Food Mart located at Snapfinger and Cleveland Road. According to reports, Faulkner allegedly hit Saini approximately 50 times on the head with a hammer. The horrifying incident was captured on camera. Vivek Saini, from Bhagwanpur village in Panchkula, Haryana, was killed just about 10 days before he was supposed to fly back to India on January 26.

Who is Julian Faulkner?

Julian Faulkner is a homeless man who was given shelter at the convenience store where Vivek Saini was employed.

He was a drug addict.

Faulkner and Saini's first interaction occurred when the student showed kindness by providing him with chips, coke, water, and a jacket.

Faulkner killed Vivek Saini on January 16 because the 25-year-old reportedly refused to give him food and called the police on him. When the police arrived, Faulkner was found standing over Saini's lifeless body.

Julian Faulkner is arrested, charged with malice murder, and subsequently booked into the DeKalb County Jail in Georgia without bail.

Meanwhile, the Consulate General of India in Atlanta has responded to the "terrifying, brutal, and heinous incident," condemning the attack in the strongest terms. He wrote on X, “We are deeply anguished by the terrifying, brutal, & heinous incident that led to the death of [Indian] National/student Mr Vivek Saini & condemns attack in the strongest terms. It is understood that the US authorities have arrested the accused & are investigating the case.”

The Consulate got in touch with the family of Mr Saini immediately after the incident, provided all consular assistance in sending the mortal remains back to India, and remains in touch with the family.

“The Consulate got in touch with the family of Mr Saini immediately after the incident, provided all consular assistance in sending the mortal remains back to India, and remains in touch with the family,” they added.