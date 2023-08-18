List Of All Indian-American Candidates Running For US Presidential Elections

Vivek Ramaswamy has been running his campaign with the promise to end dependence on China.

Elon Musk has words of praise for Indian American US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. The tech billionaire reacted to an interview of the Republican leader with former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson. "He is a very promising candidate," Mr Musk wrote while sharing a clip of the interview on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Mr Musk's apparent support for the 37-year-old presidential candidate comes months after Mr Ramaswamy called out the Tesla boss for comments praising China's "vitality and promise".

The US Presidential election is set to feature three Indian-American leaders—Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley and Hirsh Vardhan Singh— fighting for the Republican Party nomination.

Former US president Donald Trump currently leads the Republican race despite all the legal trouble in his way. Here's all you need to know about Indian Americans in the US Republican presidential nomination contest.

Vivek Ramaswamy

Born to Indian parents who immigrated to the US from Kerala, Vivek Ramaswamy is a graduate from Harvard and Yale. The 37-year-old tech entrepreneur entered the Republican nomination race in February this year. In many polls, Mr Ramaswamy occupies third sport behind Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Mr Ramaswamy has been running his campaign with the promise to “put merit back" and end dependence on China.

Nikki Haley

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is the only woman in the Republican primary contest. Ms Haley had been a key member of the Trump administration and was his ambassador to the United Nations. While Nikki Haley may be struggling to climb up in most polls for the Republican presidency candidature, the 51-year-old had been consistently raking in donations. The super PAC supporting Haley, Stand For America Fund Inc, raised $18.7 million between April and June, bringing her overall total to $26 million. Ms Haley also got backing from some deep-pocketed GOP donors, including billionaires Alice Walton Kenneth Langone and Kenneth Fisher, who all donated $6,600.

Hirsh Vardhan Singh

Hirsh Vardhan Singh announced his candidature in the US Presidential election, calling Donald Trump the greatest president of his lifetime in a video message. However, he added the country needed more. Calling himself a "lifelong Republican" and "American First" conservative, Mr Singh added that he worked for the conservative wing of the New Jersey Republican Party.

An aeronautical engineer by qualification, Hirsh Vardhan Singh has been associated with his family business dealing with missile defence, satellite navigation and aviation security.